Group Ratifies State, Diaspora Directors To Bolster 2027 Elections Preparation

The City Boy Movement has approved and ratified the appointment of State and Diaspora Directors as part of its nationwide consolidation and strategic build-up toward the 2027 general elections.

The approvals, granted by the Director-General of the Movement, Hon. Francis Oluwatosin Shoga, take effect from January 1, 2026, and are aimed at strengthening grassroots organisation, improving internal coordination, enhancing youth mobilisation, and promoting disciplined political engagement across the federation and in the diaspora.

Announcing the development in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, Hon. Shoga said the appointments followed extensive consultations, harmonisation, and internal review processes, underscoring the movement’s commitment to structure, unity, and effective leadership at all levels.

He noted that the newly approved directors would play a critical role in positioning the Movement for greater organisational strength and political impact ahead of the 2027 polls.

The approved Directors are: Hon. Olamijuwonlo Alao Akala (Oyo); Hon. Dr. Musa Ahmed Mohammed (Nasarawa); Moyosore Adedoyin Ogunlewe (Lagos); Hon. Tiza Isaac Imojime Orya (Benue); Chief Nwaneri Goodluck Chidera (Imo); Hon. Paddy Iyamu (Edo); Hon. Bitrus Laurence Garki (Federal Capital Territory); Mr. David Daser (Plateau); Baba Rauf Abdulrazaq (Kwara); Hon. Akintunde Abidemi Oludayo (Diaspora).

Others are: Sulaiman Saad Ribadu (SAN) (Adamawa), Chief Victor Thompson (Akwa Ibom), Dr. Bala Maijamaa Wunti (Bauchi),

Hon. Gorou Karo (Delta), Amb. Ogah Okpanachi Mark (Kogi), Hon. Ayodele Olawande (Ondo), Prince Ayorinde Ejioye (Ekiti), Rt. Hon. Haruna Aliyu (Jigawa)

Mutawalle Kachala Barko (Yobe), Hon kamarudeen Yusuf – Ogun state, Rt. Hon. Babagana Goni Bukar (Borno), Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata (Kano).

The Movement further disclosed that appointments for the remaining states and chapters would be announced in due course as the ongoing consolidation process is concluded.

Members of the City Boy Movement nationwide have been urged to accord the newly approved Directors maximum cooperation and support as the organisation deepens its commitment to unity, discipline, and purposeful political engagement in alignment with the Renewed Hope agenda.