Group Rallies Support For Nwifuru’s 2027 Re-Election

A socio-political organization, Francis Frontiers, based in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, has reaffirmed its commitment to mobilize massive support aimed at neutralizing any opposition to the re-election of Governor Francis Nwifuru in the 2027 general elections.

The National Chairman of the group, Hon. Chris Usulor, gave the assurance during the inauguration of the group’s remaining council officers at Amuzu community in Ezza South Local Government Area.

Usulor stated that the robust organizational structure of Francis Frontiers would make it difficult for any political coalition to challenge Governor Nwifuru’s re-election, as well as other candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He said the group has established a formidable presence at the state, zonal, local government, ward, and polling booth levels across the 13 Local Government Areas of Ebonyi State.

“We are not leaving any stone unturned ahead of the 2027 general elections,” he said.

“I urge the newly inaugurated executive members to show total commitment to the group’s vision and mission, which is to support and promote the good governance of Governor Nwifuru ahead of 2027.”

In his remarks, the Ezza South Coordinator of Francis Frontiers, Chief Celestine Ekechi Kojos, reiterated that the sole objective of the group is to mobilize total support for Governor Nwifuru’s second term bid. He assured that the Ezza South chapter was fully prepared to lead in all activities and programmes.

Ekechi also commended the Chairman of the Elders’ Advisory Council, Chief Christopher Ngwuta (GNG), for his selfless contributions to the group’s activities.

Also speaking, the Deputy Chairman of the Elders’ Advisory Council, Hon. Sunday Ogodo, expressed pride that the National Chairman of Francis Frontiers hails from Ezza South Local Government Area, describing it as a source of inspiration.

The inauguration ceremony was performed by the Legal Adviser of the group, Barrister Collins Chima, who also serves as a member of the Ebonyi State Scholarship Board.