Group Raises The Alarm Over Worsening Insecurity In Ondo

The Ondo Redemption Front (ORF) has expressed deep concern over what it describes as a continued decline in security under Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the state.

Speaking at a press conference, the Chairman of the group, Dr. Ayodeji Ologun; CoChairman, Mogbojuri Kayode, and Secretary, Adedotun Ajulo, said its February report showed that insecurity conditions have not improved but have instead worsened.

The ORF, which is a civic and accountability advocacy platform, said its earlier warning and recommendations were ignored, while the hardship faced by citizens continues to grow.

The group highlighted insecurity as a major concern, noting that kidnapping and violent crimes have become increasingly frequent across communities. It said farmlands are no longer safe and residents now live in constant fear, describing the situation as a breakdown of safety across the state.

ORF stated that the government’s response has been inadequate, arguing that the absence of a clear and effective security strategy has left citizens vulnerable. Beyond security, the group pointed to what it called a deeper structural failure in governance, particularly at the local government level.