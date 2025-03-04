Group Raises The Alarm Over Plot To Frustrate Dangote, Other Local Refineries

Share

A group under the auspices the Concerned Nigerians, has raised concerns about an alleged plot to stop the supply of crude oil to domestic refineries, including the Dangote Refinery in Nigeria.

According to the group, a cabal within the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited was working with importers of fake petrol to deny local refineries of crude oil supply.

The group called on the President and the Department of State Services (DSS) to ensure that no one in NNPCL, NUPRC, or any other connected agency undermines the achievements recorded in the sector, as they expressed concerns that if the plot was not stopped, it would undo all the gains made in the implementation of economic reforms and plunge the country into an economic crisis.

A statement signed by its national coordinator, Obinna Francis, yesterday, alleged that the plot if successful.

