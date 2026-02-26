Group Raises The Alarm Over Escalating Insecurity In Ondo

Ondo Redemption Front has expressed concern over rising insecurity in the state and the fraudulent claims of the governor to evade accountability.

The group in a statement by its Chairman, Ayodeji Ologun, Co-Chairman, Mogbojuri Kayode, and Secretary, Adedotun Ajulo, said security, which remains the primary responsibility of any government, has deteriorated alarmingly under this administration.

It said: “Kidnapping, once sporadic, has become rampant across several communities in Ondo State. “Farmers can no longer access their farmlands safely, travelers live in fear on highways, and rural dwellers are subjected to constant threats from criminal elements.

“The government’s response has been largely reactive, incoherent, and ineffective, leaving citizens to fend for themselves in an atmosphere of growing insecurity.

“In the health sector, the story is equally depressing. Public hospitals and health centres that should serve as sanctuaries of hope have been reduced to shadows of what they ought to be. “Facilities are inadequate, personnel are overstretched and demoralised, and essential services remain inaccessible to many residents.”