Group Raises The Alarm Over Alleged Plot To Undermine Natasha

The Action Collective has raised concerns over what it described as the growing desperation of of some powerful individuals to undermine Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The group In a statement by its National Coordinator, Mr. Teddy Onyejuwe, described recent legal moves against the Kogi Central Senator as shameful and politically motivated.

According to the group, the desperation of the federal government’s legal team, acting on behalf of the President of the Senate has left many Nigerians bewildered.

The statement said: “The desperation displayed by the legal team of the Federal Government on behalf of the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has left many Nigerians wondering what is really the agenda of those behind the suit instituted against Senator Natasha.”

The group also condemned the recent failed attempt to secure a bench warrant against Akpoti-Uduaghan, applauding the presiding judge for refusing what it termed a reckless request.

The statement further recalled several instances where efforts were made to destabilize Senator Natasha, including an alleged fraudulent recall attempt and the deployment of state resources to frustrate her engagement with her constituents.

