Group Raises Concerns Over Rising Cost Of Condoms In Nigeria

A civil society organization, Indomitable Youths Organisation (IYO), has raised concerns over the rising cost of condoms in Nigeria.

The organisation warned that the trend could undermine efforts to curb the spread of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) and promote healthier communities.

In a statement issued on Thursday to commemorate the 2025 International Condom Day, the group called on all levels of government to ensure that condoms remain affordable and accessible, particularly for low-income earners and underserved communities.

The statement emphasized that condoms play a crucial role in preventing STIs and unintended pregnancies.

The Executive Director of IYO, Bright Oniovokukor, urged government agencies, stakeholders, and parents not to ignore the reality that many young people are sexually active, often under circumstances that expose them to risks such as unintended pregnancies, STIs, and HIV.

“We also recognize that factors like substance abuse and peer pressure can sometimes lead to risky decisions,” Oniovokukor noted. “Condoms are not just a barrier method; they are an essential, cost-effective tool for safer, healthier, and more confident sexual experiences.”

Oniovokukor emphasized the need for increased awareness about the benefits of condom use, urging individuals to take responsibility for their sexual health.

“By using condoms, you can protect yourself and your partners from STIs, including HIV, and unintended pregnancies. It’s a simple step with a significant impact on your life. We must openly and honestly discuss sex, relationships, and condom use while supporting informed decision-making,” he stated.

He further stressed that accessibility challenges caused by rising prices could hinder individuals from making safe choices, thereby increasing the risks of infections and unplanned pregnancies.

Describing the rising cost of condoms as a pressing issue, particularly for low-income individuals, Oniovokukor urged the government to step in and subsidize prices instead of relying solely on donor-funded initiatives.

“The government should not expect donors to continually bear the burden. They must seriously consider subsidizing condom prices or providing them for free, especially in underserved communities, to increase accessibility,” he insisted.

He also suggested that social marketing programs should be developed to promote condom use while ensuring affordability and public education on their importance.

Oniovokukor called on relevant stakeholders, including NGOs and community organizations, to collaborate with the government in distributing condoms to areas where they are needed the most.

“Stakeholders should advocate for affordable condom policies, raise awareness about their significance, and push for measures that make them accessible to all. By ensuring affordability and availability, we can promote healthier communities and reduce the spread of STIs,” he concluded.

