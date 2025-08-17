Group Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plot To Assassinate ADC Nat’l Scribe, Aregbesola

A sociopolitical group in Osun State, Omoluabi Progressives, has raised the alarm over what it describes as a coordinated campaign to politically and physically eliminate the former Minister of Interior and ex-Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

In a strongly worded statement signed by its Spokesperson and Organising Secretary, Oluwaseun Abosede, and made available to journalists in Osogbo on Sunday, the group expressed deep concern over what it calls a disturbing escalation of threats, state-backed intimidation, and inflammatory rhetoric targeted at Aregbesola in recent weeks.

According to Abosede, these incidents suggest a “sinister agenda” aimed at permanently silencing Aregbesola under the guise of political rivalry.

“On July 23, 2025, Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Igboho made a provocative statement at a rally, declaring in Yoruba, ‘Ilẹ o mú wọn’ (the land will consume them), a comment widely interpreted as incitement against Aregbesola,” Abosede said.

He added that on August 2, a veiled threat circulated on social media, further raising concerns. The threat, shared by a journalist, suggested Aregbesola would face consequences for his political stance, saying the journalist in the write-up said, “No man could repay good with evil and get away with it.”

The group also cited a statement on August 14 by one Ebiri, who called for Aregbesola to face the “wrath of Yorubaland” and labelled him a “sell-out” who should be “made an example of.”

“These statements amount to incitement and have no place in a civilised democracy,” Abosede stated.

More troubling, according to the Omoluabi Progressives, is the escalation from rhetoric to physical intimidation. On August 14, police operatives reportedly disrupted an African Democratic Congress (ADC) rally in Sagamu, Ogun State, where Aregbesola was scheduled to campaign for House of Representatives bye-election candidate, Hon. Solomon Oluwaseyi Osho.

“The venue was vandalised, campaign equipment seized, and Aregbesola was obstructed from attending the event,” Abosede revealed. “The attempt by the police to downplay this incident only deepens public suspicion.”

He warned that what is unfolding appears to be a pattern of “coordinated attacks — from inflammatory language to physical obstruction — which some analysts have described as an ‘anatomy of assassination politics.’”

The group aligned itself with the Coalition of Oodua Self-Determination Groups, whose Chairman, Dayo Ogunlana, condemned the threats and emphasised that political violence must never replace healthy democratic engagement.

“Ogbeni Aregbesola has committed no crime by choosing an independent political path. His constitutional and democratic rights must be respected,” Abosede stressed.

The group issued a stern warning to those behind the alleged plot: “Any attempt to harm Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola will be resisted by the people. The safety, dignity, and political rights of Yoruba leaders must not be sacrificed on the altar of opportunism.”

They also urged security agencies to investigate the threats and ensure the protection of democratic values, while calling on well-meaning Nigerians to take note of the escalating rhetoric, particularly from political figures close to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Abosede concluded by warning that any further escalation could destabilise peace and unity across Yorubaland.