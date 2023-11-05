Group Raises Alarm Over Absence Of Governance In Ondo

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO) under the auspice of the Pro-Citizens Coalition (PCC) has expressed concern over the recent turn of events in Ondo State, particularly regarding the continued absence of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu from the state as well as the continuous absence of the state at key national engagements.

The group in a statement signed by its Chairman, Olalekan Adubiaro, said since Akeredolu is not available in the state, his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who is embroiled in an impeachment battle, has not been seen representing his boss at events, particularly at the National Security Council and National Economic Council.

According to Adubiaro, some persons within Akeredolu’s cabinet have been taking advantage of the health situation and non-availability of the governor, thereby deliberately shutting Aiyedatiwa out of the governance of the state.

The group called on relevant authorities to address this issue promptly, as it poses a significant threat to good governance and the overall well-being of the state.

Adubiaro in a statement on Sunday said “There are increasing concerns and worries among the good people of Ondo State about the continuous absence of their governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, and the conspicuous absence of the state or its representative from the strategic engagements of the Tinubu administration with other state governments in the country.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presided over a meeting of the Nigeria Police Council on Tuesday, attended by governors or their representatives. Notably, Ondo State was absent.

“The Governor of the State, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has been unwell and has not been able to attend official meetings. He has yet to return to Ondo State since his arrival in the country from overseas on September 7, 2023.

“His deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who is currently facing legal action regarding a potential impeachment move by the State House of Assembly, was also absent from the meeting held at the Presidential Villa.

“Since Akeredolu’s return to Nigeria and the transmission of his letter of resumption of duties to the House of Assembly, Ondo State has not participated in any official engagements of governors in Abuja, as the Governor has not delegated his deputy to represent him.

“There have been insinuations that certain top state government officials close to Akeredolu are tactically preventing the Deputy Governor from representing him.”

The group said the cracks in Akeredolu’s cabinet ahead of the upcoming governorship election in the state mean that it is reported that invitations for such meetings sent to the state through the Office of the Secretary to the State Government are being withheld from both the governor (who is unable to attend) and his deputy, who is believed to have ambitions to succeed him in the next year’s election.

“The Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, is one of three other cabinet members interested in succeeding the Governor in office.

“I don’t think it’s about Akeredolu not wanting Aiyedatiwa to attend those meetings on his behalf. I think it’s about the governor’s team not allowing him to delegate power. Since they know he can not physically attend such meetings in Abuja, they feel there is no need to take such invitation notices from him in Ibadan. Almost all matters are being handled by two or three top government officials who are currently in charge, even without the governor’s knowledge.

“The internal disputes within the government, in the absence of the governor, who has refused to delegate power, have resulted in a decline in government activities in the state. The people are lamenting and condemning the poor governance.

“The 18 local government areas of the state also lack political leadership due to the absence of management committees since the previous council chairmen and councilors were dissolved after their tenure ended in August.

“State governors hold memberships in important national statutory bodies such as the National Security Council, the National Economic Council, and the Nigeria Police Council. Governor Akeredolu’s notable absence on key dates like Workers’ Day, Democracy Day, and Nigeria Independence Day has raised concerns among stakeholders, including the presidency.

“Reports from Akure indicate that no duty or government function is being delegated to the office of the Deputy Governor, who is physically on the ground to perform such statutory executive tasks.”