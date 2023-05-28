Group Pushes For Marginalised Communities, Improved Water Supply

A Non Governmental Organisation, Youths Enterprise Development and Innovation Society (YEDIS), has called on government and international agencies on the need to support marginalised communities and introduce water and climate-smart farm practices to advance food security for sustainable employment, gender equality, and community development.

YEDIS emphasised the importance of solid water management for building societal resilience against increased risks. Speaking at the capacity Building Workshop and Empowerment of Marginalized Women and Girls in Agri-business, at Obaagun, Osun State, the Executive Director of the Youths Enterprise Development and Innovation Society (YEDIS), Olaore Rafiu Akinpelu, urged the young food farmers to pay attention to agrifood challenges and proactively manage any situation.

Akinpelu added that the United Nations interest in the agrifood transformation system is higher, therefore, emphasises the promotion of agriculture in every community. Akinpelu explained that YEDIS is a non-profit organisation in Nigeria that promotes entrepreneurship education, youths employment and community development.