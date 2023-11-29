Group provides succour for orphans, destitute, patients

De Norsemen Klub International (DNKI), a global humanity organisation, always has a special day for humanity, especially the destitute, patients and all those that need help in one way or the other.

In Nigeria, the association has become a beacon of hope to the less privileged in the country.

Recently, the association celebrated its Humanitarian Day and reached out to Nigerians in dire need of assistance.

The association had embarked on three-day fasting and prayer sessions to commemorate the Humanitarian Day.

The International President of the body, Chidi Anokwu, an engineer, said the event was aimed at inspiring help across the world.

Blessings

Anokwu had charged all Norsemen to go into the world, multiply kindness, and restore divine blessings.

In one of the sermons on the theme: ‘Thy glory be fully recovered’, Prophet Obiajulu Obiajulu harped on humility and compassion, noting that they form the foundation for recovering lost divine blessings.

“In order to recover lost divine blessings, cultivating humility and compassion are essential qualities for Norsemen all over the world to embrace,” he charged.

He pointed out that humility helps people recognise that they have strayed from the true path and need to realign themselves with higher forces.

Obiajulu added: “Through humility, we recognise our need for guidance and relinquish control. It allows us to let go of ego-driven desires and surrender control to divine faith.”

Also, Bishop Charles Ikpere in one of the sessions, urged Norsemen to embrace good character as the salt of the world, provide a hand of succour with good attributes, and always embrace spirit of giving as everyone has something to give.

He noted that these three key virtues will position De Norsemen Kclub International to be the light of the world.

The International President, who marked the event in Abia State, explained that the group as a non-governmental, non-profit, non-political and non-religious organisation, was committed to service to humanity.

DNKI

He said that DNKI currently has membership in 54 countries where they engaged in one form of humanitarian service or another such as support to orphanages, destitute, hospitals, schools and decongestion of prisons.

Activities marking the Humanitarian Day in Abia State had commenced with a thanksgiving at Wesley Cathedral, Umuahia, where Archbishop of the Diocese, Most Rev. Chibuzor Okpoku, commended the organisation for their show of love to humanity. He encouraged them not to relent in caring and serving humanity.

Abia State Chapter Chairman, Chief Chinedum Ikeokwu, led other members to visit the family of one of their members, Dr Ugochukwu Onyegbule, Station Head, Nigerian Horticultural Research Institute, Okigwe, who was abducted from his office on January 18, 2023, and had not been seen till date.

They donated food items and cash to the troubled family and assured that the organisation will stand by them at times.

Ugochukwu’s elder brother, Chukwuemeka Onyegbule, applauded the organisation for remembering the family and appealed to members to help the wife to be gainfully employed.

The group also visited the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, where they presented a wheelchair to a patient and offset medical bills of some patients amounting to N800, 000.

Responding, Public Relations Officer of FMC Umuahia, Darlington Mmadubuko, said there were many stranded indigent patients in the hospital. He thanked the organisation for paying the bills of patients and helping to decongest the hospital.

Beneficiaries

The beneficiaries, Chinonso Obi and others, expressed their gratitude and prayed to God to bless and reward the organisation.

Director of Humanitarian Services, Chief Rasheed Ganiyu, congratulated members of the organisation and thanked them for using their resources to serve humanity.

International Publicity Secretary, Chidiebere Ugwu, provided details of observance of the event in various chapters of the organisation within and outside Nigeria.

In Ebonyi State, the organisation donated food items, beverages and other commodities to alleviate the conditions of motherless babies and destitute in the state.

The items presented to the two homes were tubers of yam, bags of beans, bags of rice, cartons of noodles, cartons of soap, toiletries, detergents, buckets and other household items.

Leader of DNKI in the state, Okenwa Uka, said the action was part of their service to humanity especially as many Nigerians are facing hardship following the recent petrol subsidy removal by the Federal Government.

Uka said: “The membership of this club cuts across the entire 36 states of the federation of Nigeria and the FCT.

“The association also has membership in over 40 countries across the globe. Today is a special day for us, it is a special day we normally set aside to reach out to down trodden, people that we think that the hardship could be more on them than the ones we are having, coupled with the fact that there is hardship in Nigeria today as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy which we think will be for the betterment of the country at the long run.

“But for now, people are suffering the subsidy removal and in tandem with the activities of the state government which for some time now, has been releasing palliatives; food items to people at various local governments, our club also decided to support the state government in giving out these palliatives and that is why we have decided to reach out to you people hoping that it will help to act as palliative, it will help to ameliorate sufferings.”

Chairman, Planning Committee of this year’s event, Okoro Joshua Offor noted that the organisation had in previous years paid school fees for indigent students, hospital bills for indigent patients and assisted others less privileged in the society in its humanitarian services.

John Lekpa, the Chairman of St. Vincent De Paul Old People’s Home and Rev. Sister Chijindu Anekwe in charge of Holy Innocent Motherless Babies Home, Onuebonyi in the state, commended the association for the gestures and prayed God to replenish the members.

They called other well to do organisations to emulate the gesture to give the down trodden a sense of belonging in the society.

Medical outreach

In Bayelsa, over 300 people in Opume and its environs in Ogbia Local Government Area, benefitted from a one-day medical outreach organised by the DNKI.

Bayelsa State Chapter Chairman, Solomon Olali said the gesture formed part of activities marking this year’s DNKI Humanitarian Service Day.

He said beneficiaries received free medical tests and drugs for ailments like malaria, tuberculosis, typhoid, blood sugar, high blood pressure, glaucoma, COVID-19 vaccination, and eyeglasses.

Olali explained that the organisation collaborated with the Primary Healthcare Centre in the Opume community to render the service and thanked the people for availing themselves of the opportunity to be tested and treated.

He said due to the occupation of rural dwellers and the pollution of the farmlands and air, many of them needed proper treatment and care.

He urged well-spirited organisations to come to the aid of the people in rendering selfless service to better their lives.

Olali listed some of the humanitarian gestures rendered in the state by the club to include the provision of traffic stands to the Bayelsa State Police Command, free blood donations in honour of World Blood Donor Day, and sensitisation campaigns against drug abuse and cultism.

Other activities, according to him, were the renovation of receptacles, pinning of street signposts, provision of mono-pump at Ikibiri community in Yenagoa LGA, visits to orphanages and prisons with basic items like foodstuffs, toiletries, slippers, and provision of stipends for the elderly and less privileged.

Some of the beneficiaries, Chief George Obiene, Mrs Aranye Ebasi and Chief Daniel Ateke, thanked the Bayelsa State Chapter of DNKI for providing free medical services to the people of the area.

In Akwa Ibom State, members of the club visited St. Peters (RCM) School, Ifa Ikot Obong Etoi, Uyo, on Thursday, October 13 and made donations to the school. Items donated to the school were 600 units of customised 60 leaves of exercise books, 10 packets of pens, 10 packets of pencils, packets of marker pens, a duster and one large white board.

The headmistress received and ushered the team into the school hall where the expected pupils and teachers waited for their arrival.

The Chairman of the Village Council, who represented the village head and the leadership of the school, expressed gratitude to the organisation for the show of love, especially for choosing the school for its humanitarian service event.

They noted that since the inception of the school in 1954, no organisation had visited there for such a gesture and as such, described the event as both epochal and historic.

They were of the opinion that the visitation would open doors for good things for the school. They offered prayers and asked God to replenish the pockets of members of the organisation.

Kogi

In Kogi, the club visited the State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja and paid medical bills amounting to about N1 million for indigent patients. Different toiletries and beverages were also shared with the patients.

The management of the hospital praised the club and urged it to continue to set the pace in humanitarian service and community development.

The joy, the relief of anxiety and uncertainties could be seen on the faces of the patients, some of whom before then had no hopes of settling their bills.

The humanitarian train in Imo State berthed at Golden Stars Homes and Orphanages where they spoke to the kids on the essence of good character and being a helping hand to others when found in situations alike. Assorted gifts were donated to the inmates.

It also visited the Teachers Training College (TTC) Irete in Owerri, where the group identified six pupils without school uniforms and bought a complete set of uniforms for them on the spot. The group also distributed over 100 text books including Quantitative and Verbal Aptitude with 20 dozen of exercise books, pencils and biros.

In Cross River, the state chapter of the club on Friday, October 13, hosted students from two schools in Calabar. Various gift items were presented to the participants including books, clothing, food and hygiene kits.

There was a workshop on environmental conservation, health and hygiene. Experts in these fields led the sessions.