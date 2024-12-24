Group Provides Succor To Family Of Deceased Policeman In Rivers

Share

…Gift Daughter 500,000 To Settle all outstanding school fees

An Indigenous oil and gas servicing company, RusselSmith Group has gifted the sum of N500,000 to the daughter of a deceased policeman for diligently performing his duties during his deployment to the Special Protection Unit of Nigeria Police, attached to the company.

The deceased officer, Inspector Theophilus Jonah, 45 years old, was an indigene of the Akkedie community in Bayelsa State and died on December 13, 2018, following a brief illness.

Providing succour to the grieving family of the deceased policeman, RusselSmith Group, handed out a check of N500,000 to the 25-year-old daughter, Oyeinebitari Theophilus Jonah on Tuesday at the Police Officers Mess in Port Harcourt, Rivers State to offset her outstanding from year one to final year.

Handing over the cheque to the beneficiary, the Vice President of RusselSmith Group, Niger Delta Division, Engr. Precious Omo-Agege said, “The reason I am here today is that a policeman who worked with me diligently some years back became sick along the line and died. I was touched and made efforts to reach out to his family, but it was very difficult and challenging to reach them.

“After some years, we finally located the family and today I’m quite happy to be with the policeman’s daughter whom the father was always talking about. It was through the help of another policeman who worked with the deceased policeman that we were able to track the family.

“So today we came up with a little token because after I spoke with the child, she told me a few of the challenges and I took it up and said we are going to close them out.”

Omo-Agege also said pending the advice and approval of the CEO of RusselSmith Group, Mr Kayode Adeleke, the company would go the extra mile to absorb the beneficiary for her compulsory one-year National Youths Service Corper if posted to Rivers State

“We are looking at her as someone who is carrying the father’s legacy and I believe she will behave better than the father who was very good.”

He emphasised that the gesture was in tandem with the company’s welfare policy of looking out for her own at all times.

“At this point, I called the chairman of PCRC in Rivers State and the police to collaborate with us and appreciate those who are working with us, no matter what the challenges are.

“Jonah has been an outstanding officer and it’s a pity that he is late now, but for the fact that he carried out his duties diligently, we have to show that appreciation for his service.”

On his part, the Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Rivers State Command, Voke Emore, hailed RusselSmith Group for her kindness.

Emore stated that the PCRC is working round the clock to create a bridge between members of the public and the police to ensure reward for diligence and hard work.

“This is what we have been preaching that the police should be recognised as human beings and not just people with arms and this goes a long way, for example, we have been looking for this family since 2018 and now, at least the family would have joy that even after a long time their father was still remembered.

“There is nothing as special as what the PCRC is trying to do, create that bridge between the community and the Police.

“Today we can see someone being rewarded for hard work even after he died many years ago, so it’s really heartwarming and it brings us joy as PCRC in Rivers State to see this happen.”

Taking delivery of the cheque, the 25-year-old Banking and Finance graduate from the Niger Delta University, who is the only surviving child of the deceased inspector, thanked RusselSmith Group for the kind gesture showed her and her family.

The lady who could not hold back her tears from rolling down, prayed to God to reward the company for her benevolence towards the needy.

“I wasn’t expecting it, I was really shocked, I just want to tell them thank you and God bless you for remembering my dad your pocket will never run dry.”

