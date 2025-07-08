Group Protests Delay In LG Administrative Law Implementation At Lagos Assembly

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday received a delegation from the Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CHSR), which staged a peaceful protest at the Assembly complex over the delayed implementation of the Local Government Administrative Law.

The law, which was passed by the House and signed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on May 7, 2025, is now scheduled to take effect from August 4, 2025, following a recent Executive Order. CHSR, however, described the delay as unconstitutional and politically motivated.

Leading the protest, CHSR President, Comrade Alex Omotehinse, argued that a duly signed law becomes binding and should take immediate effect unless otherwise stated in its provisions. He warned that the delay undermines legislative authority, democracy, and the rule of law.

In a letter submitted to the House, CHSR urged lawmakers to uphold the sanctity of the legislative process, demand immediate implementation of the law, and resist executive interference that could compromise the integrity of the upcoming local council elections.

The group also called for the postponement of the July 12, 2025, local government elections if the law’s implementation is not effected by the newly proposed date. In the interim, it recommended the constitution of caretaker committees in all 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas to take over administration upon the expiration of current chairmen’s tenure.

Responding on behalf of the Assembly, Hon. Abiodun Tobun, representing Epe Constituency I, assured the protesters that their concerns had been noted and would be forwarded to the appropriate quarters. He said the House remains committed to due legislative process.