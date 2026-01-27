Group Protest At NAFDAC Lagos Office Over Planned Action On Sachet Alcohol

A coalition of consumer rights advocates yesterday staged a protest at the Lagos office of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), over the agency’s planned enforcement actions against sachet alcoholic beverages.

The protest followed a recent press briefing in which NAFDAC’s Director-General, Professor Mo‑ jisola Adeyeye, was reported to have announced the commencement of enforcement against sachet alcohol products already in circulation.

The demonstrators, led by Olu‑ femi Lawson under the banner of the Coalition for the Protection of Consumers’ Rights, described the move as ill-timed and harmful to livelihoods.

Addressing protesters and journalists at the scene, Lawson criticised the planned enforcement as “draconian, economically insensitive and poorly thought out,” arguing that it runs contrary to the Federal Government’s stated commitment to job creation and easing economic hardship.

According to the coalition, the enforcement would disproportionately affect manufacturers, distributors and consumers, while raising questions about regulatory consistency. Lawson alleged that the same sachet alcoholic beverages now being targeted were previously tested, registered and approved by NAFDAC, making their sudden reclassifica‑ tion as dangerous products difficult to justify.