Group Protest Alleged Extortion, Harassment Of Navy In Anambra

The alleged extortion and harassment of innocent members of the society by the Nigerian Navy in Anambra State has drawn the anger of the Coalition Of Civil Societies (CSO) in Onitsha who protested what it called contempt on the lives of the masses.

The CSO under the aegis of Campaign for Democracy, South-East Zone and the Human Rights, Liberty Access and Peace Defenders’ Foundation, HURIDE have raised concerns over alleged extortions, stealing, harassment, killings and illegal arrests carried out at checkpoints by naval ratings along Atani Road in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Executive Director, HURIDE, Mr Dede Uzor, stated these on Wednesday when he spoke on behalf of the groups in Onitsha, Anambra State, during an interactive session with a cross-section of victims and family members, adding that the naval ratings are from the Eastern Naval Command, Iyiowa Odeekpe near Onitsha.

Uzor said many innocent people who have fallen victims either had their accounts hacked by the naval officers or those who are not lucky are killed without any traces, saying that many residents of the area have been declared missing since the development.

During the session, various victims also narrated their experiences, while calling on both the federal and state governments for intervention. They particularly called on President Bola Tinubu and the chief of naval staff to overhaul the security apparatuses in the South East.

Uzor said, “The naval ratings are supposed to be in the sea, but we are surprised to see them mounting roadblocks here and there along the Atani Road and Onitsha environs. They now use the roadblocks to carry out extortion, harassment and even secret killings of innocent victims. It is quite disheartening that people are being tormented by those who are meant to protect them.

“Innocent people are being extorted on a daily basis, while some have their accounts hacked, those that are not lucky are being killed without traces.

“A few days ago, a young man was saved by divine intervention, he would have been killed and labelled a member of Indigenous People of Biafra or a ‘yahoo-yahoo’ by these naval ratings.

“He was stopped as he was going to supply goods to his customers, they checked his phone and saw a huge amount of money in his account, they accused him of being an IPOB member and a yahoo-yahoo and thereafter ordered him to come down from the vehicle, he was blindfolded and as they were taking him to an unknown location before he raised the alarm.

“What is the aim of blindfolding the young man when he is not a suspect, there is no allegation against him and he is not being investigated for any crime?

“These naval officers are hiding under the guise of mounting checkpoints, but they are using it to pose a threat to lives and properties in the area. Their focus is not to provide security, but mainly on the money they are extorting from motorists and passers-by.

“Those people who were on duty on that particular day should be fished out and prosecuted. They have jettisoned professionalism in the cause of their duty and their actions are suggestive that they might be those repentant terrorists recruited into the military and posted to the South-East.

“That is why we are calling on President Bola Tinubu to embark on an aggressive overhauling of all the security apparatuses, especially the Navy and by extension, the Eastern Naval Command at Iyiowa Odeekpe.”

Uzor, however, issued a 14-day ultimatum to the naval authorities to investigate the “illicit” activities of their men on the roads after which the civil groups would embark on aggressive protests if nothing is done.

“We are giving the Navy a 14-day ultimatum to fish out and flush out the perpetrators of these illegal activities.