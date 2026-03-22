Group Proposes Restructuring Of Nigeria Into 7 Republics

A group known as God and People Prayer Parliament (GAP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to reshuffle his cabinet and restructure Nigeria into a confederation with a proposed seven republics.

The group also said that the presidential system currently in practice in Nigeria is a drainpipe and needs to be restructured Speaking, the Convener of the group, Dr Dele Oluwatade, during a press briefing in Benin City, Edo State, decried the incessant terrorist attacks in Nigeria, adding that “when we are in a confederate system, the communities will be empowered to defend themselves.”

Oluwatade named the proposed seven republics to be the Hausa Republic, comprising Sokoto, Kastina, Zamfara, Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi and Kaduna states. Borno Republic, comprising Yobe, Borno, Bauchi and Southern Gombe. Kwararafa Republic comprising Niger State, FCT, Nassarawa, Plateau, Gombe, Adamawa and Benue States.

Others include: Oduduwa Republic, comprising Lagos, Oyo, Kwara, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Kogi and Lagos States. While the Midwest Republic is to have Edo and Delta States, the Biafra Republic is to include Enugu, Abia, Anambra, Imo and Ebonyi States.

The Niger Delta republic also has Akwa-Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa, and Rivers States. Speaking on the incessant terrorism going on in the country, he said, “A member of the armed forces said Nigerians should defend themselves, the battle is getting more than what the military can cope with. We agree with him. So what the president should do now is to divide us into a confederation.