Group Presents Items, Conducts Medical Screening For Belegete IDPs In C’River

A coalition of notable individuals from the northern region of Cross River State under the umbrella of Who is Who of Cross River North,

has renewed its commitment to supporting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Belegete area of the state.

The group comprising Chief Dorn Cklaimz Enamhe, Prof John Undie, Dr Isaac Ishamali, Dr Mary Mark Ogbeche, Dr Martina Ntino, and Mr Roland Ugeh, visited the IDP camp to present items including women’s wrappers, mosquito nets, foams, warm clothing, and regular outing clothes.

Accompanying the delegation was a medical team attending to the displaced families, conducting tests, and providing necessary treatment.

The selection of items aimed to address the unique needs and challenges faced by women, men, and children in the Belegete community.

The convener of the group, Chief Enamhe, said the delegation is driving grassroots transformation and sustainable development across the five Local Government Areas in the region.

Enamhe reaffirmed the group’s commitment to alleviating the Belegete people’s suffering, emphasizing the group’s focus on understanding and addressing the root causes of the crisis, mitigating its consequences, and engaging with government bodies to draw attention to the community’s plight.

The delegation highlighted the importance of cultural identity and regional unity, echoing the communal values passed down by their forefathers. Through continued efforts, the group aims to reintegrate the Belegete people into the mainstream Cross River North community, providing them with a renewed sense of belonging.

Conversations with the residents revealed that the challenges faced by the IDPs extended beyond the initial crisis. Harsh weather conditions and inadequate supplies were reported to be taking a toll, resulting in unfortunate deaths within the community.

The delegation expressed solidarity with the people of Belegete and reassured them of ongoing support.

Despite its peaceful nature, the Belegete community found itself thrust into the complexities of a border region. Unfamiliar with the Ambazonian separatists, the residents were caught off guard by the violent attack on their village.

Their readiness to return to their homeland demonstrated a strong desire to reclaim their natural habitat, despite the hardships faced at the Obudu Ranch Resort.

The second visit of the Who is Who of Cross River North group reinforced their commitment to providing targeted assistance to the Belegete IDPs.

The items presented, coupled with the ongoing engagement with the community, aim to contribute to the healing and eventual reintegration of the Belegete people into the broader Cross River North community.