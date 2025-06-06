Group Praises Tinubu’s Appointment Of Usoro Akpabio

Share

The Ibom Community in the United States has extended its warmest congratulations to Usoro Akpabio on her appointment as the Managing Director of the South South Development Commission (SSDC).

The group said the prestigious appointment is a testament to her exceptional leadership skills, vast experience, and unwavering dedication to the development of the South South region.

In a message signed by John J. Okon, President of the Ibom Peoples Congress USA Inc. (IPC), the group expressed profound gratitude to President Tinubu for entrusting Usoro Akpabio with this critical role, emphasizing that her appointment is a well-deserved recognition of her expertise and commitment to public service.

The group said it is confident that Usoro Akpabio’s leadership will bring about transformative changes and sustainable development to the South South region.

