Group Praises Tinubu For Reappointing Shinkafi To Lead SMDF/PAGMI

Share

A Civil Society Group, Renewed Hope Advocates, has hailed the reappointment of Mrs Fatima Shinkafi as the Executive Secretary of the Solid Minerals Development Fund/Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative (SMDF/PAGMI), describing it as another ‘Wise decision’ of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A statement issued on Friday by the group’s National President, Ahmed Abdul Usman further commended the president for ignoring critics, alleging that they were backed by those who wanted the present government to fail.

It would be recalled that Fatima Shinkafi has been successfully leading the agency with commitment and dedication since her appointment.

She has not been accused of any wrongdoing and has diligently discharged her duties in line with the agency’s mandate and the president’s Renewed Hope agenda.

The group alleged that those opposing her reappointment were motivated by selfish interests and a desire for personal enrichment.

They urged Shinkafi to ignore distractions and continue giving her best to the country.

Shinkafi was first appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari and has been instrumental in driving changes in the solid mineral sector.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"