Group Pledges To Support FG Tackle Environmental Pollution In Ogoni

Share

A group under the auspices of the Ogoni Ex-Artesenal Refiners Forum has resolved to support the Federal Government to tackle the menace of environmental pollution in Ogoni land by working with critical stakeholders to achieve the objective.

The group, also known as the Community Volunteers against re – pollution initiative) in a communique reached after a meeting in Port Harcourt, declared that henceforth, they would work tirelessly in the campaign against the re-pollution of the Ogoni environment after the ongoing remediation and restoration efforts of the Federal Government.

They pledged to work with the Federal Government and other relevant agencies to ensure that the ongoing clean-up exercise is a resounding success.

The body pointed out that achieving the objective of full restoration of the natural environment requires the collective efforts of concerned stakeholders such as the Federal and State ministries of Environment, and the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, (HYPREP) among others.

The communique which was signed by the Chairman of the organization, Comrade Humphrey Domka Deekor and the Secretary, Hon. Golden Toba, read in part; “we the executive and entire members of the Ogoni Ex- Artesenal Refiners Forum ( community volunteers against pollution initiative, wish to reiterate our commitments towards achieving the objectives of environmental restoration in Ogoni land.”

” As community volunteers, we are poised to partner with other relevant bodies to tackle the menace of environmental pollution, especially the re-pollution of remediated sites, through unfriendly environmental activities.

“We believe strongly that the natural environment can be restored and conserved through the collaboration and vigilance of key stakeholders against indiscriminate acts and activities towards the environment.”

The body commended the Rivers State Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the Minister of Environment Hon Balarabe Abbas Lawal and the Project Coordinator of HYPREP Prof Nenibarini Zabbey for their efforts in environmental rights protection and restoration.

They appealed for a stronger synergy towards achieving the objectives of environmental remediation and clean-up in Ogoniland and the entire Niger Delta.

Share

Please follow and like us: