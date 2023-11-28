Group Pledges To Monitor Projects, Programmes Of SOSG For Accountability

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Global Youth Ready to Lead Nigeria has trained youth in Sokoto and other six states to monitor projects and programmes of the State Governments for accountability and prudence.

Godbless Otubure, the global President at Ready to Lead Africa said the measure was aimed at checkmating and possibly pressurising various state governors to separate and execute more developmental projects in their local government areas.

Addressing participants during the training programmes in Sokoto State, Otubure, said the project currently being implemented in Sokoto State is part of the nationwide accountability project graciously funded by the Open Society Foundation for West Africa (CEWA).

The training exercise was also conducted at Ekiti, Plateau, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom and Gombe respectively.

The trained youth were to monitor and report what the state government is doing in their respective areas by using civic technologies such as mobile phones and web apps specially developed for covering campaign promises.

Residents of Sokoto State and those indigenes in the diaspora can monitor the current state government activities as the technologies are available at the App Store and Play Store for them to download.

The project is empowering young people across the different states to be able to follow the campaign pledges made to electorates during the electioneering campaign by governorship candidates during the 2023 general elections.

The goal of the project according to the president is to educate people that democracy is beyond voting, saying that voting is just one aspect of democracy and that for us to have a sustainable, productive and responsive democracy, citizens must hold the government accountable.

According to him, political party manifestoes can no longer just document that is written by a consultant just to get votes.

While emphasising that the project is organising youth across every local government area in the state where the project is being implemented,the youth are to report what the government is doing in their respective local government areas by using civic technology such as mobile and web apps.

The project would be implemented and handled by the people living in their respective communities, parts of their responsibilities was to provide data as it relates to what the government is doing.

The project was aimed to achieve and prevent governors from focusing on executing developmental projects in only their local government origin as they were not voted into office by only their community.

While failures of governors to ensure equal distributions of the developmental works in their states has become one of the biggest challenges in present day Nigeria’s democracy.

“This problem is contributing serious problems to our democracy and many local governments have been complaining that for 4 years they have seen the present of state government in their area.

To solve this problem, the project empowered youth with skills of monitoring and data coalition of all the projects being executed in their respective community on a daily, weekly and monthly basis for onward presentation to the governor of the state.

While assures that the project is initiated against or hurts state governors neither it will create awareness among citizens, nor promote and add impetus to those in the helm of state affairs.

The president argued that Nigerians made a mistake in 1999 when democracy was left to nobody as such the politicians ran the country the way they liked and without accountability.

” We would praise those governors who perform well at the end of the year and shame those who did not do good that is the purpose of democracy “.