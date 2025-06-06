Group Pledges Support To Resolve Herdsmen, Farmers Conflict

Share

The National Association of Cattle Dealers, Processors and Marketers of Nigeria (NACDPAMN), Rivers State chapter has declared its readiness to work with the Federal Ministry of Livestock and other stakeholders to stop herdsmen and farmers conflict in Nigeria.

The state chairman of NACDPAMN,

Chief Godspower Amadi Eke who stated this in Port Harcourt when the national body of Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) formally constituted the Rivers State Chapter in Eleme, said that it’s members would work with other stakeholders to entrench peace in communities.

He said: “The Perennial conflicts between Fulani cattle breeders and farmers across the country is worrisome but our association partnering with MACBAN and security Agencies are deepening conflict resolution mechanism and sensitization to make Rivers state a safe business haven for livestock business for all stake holders.”

Eke noted that most of the conflicts are politically motivated but, “we the organised bodies of NACDPAMN, MACBAN and other stakeholders have not relented to douse tensions.

“We have also not stoped to effect amicable settlement and engaging dialogue to convince farmers that though criminal elements are in existence but Fulani cattle breeders whose main job is open grazing are not criminals, but law abiding in their various host state communities,” he said.

He recalled that a misguided conflict ensued recently between some herdsmen and farmers in Etche and Tai communities of Rivers State but with instant intervention by the state security Agencies, NACDPAMN and MACBAN, the crisis was brought under control.

He added: “Nigerians would enjoy unprecedented economic boost in the dawn of the new livestock ministry through value added chain in cattle breeding, processing and marketing that will spin huge revenue to the Federal state and local government areas.”

The value chain according to him, would includes standard meat processing for export, creation of standard abattoirs, cow bone crushing for export among others.

The Rivers State NACDPAMN boss also said that livestock business is next to the oil and gas business sector in Nigeria.

