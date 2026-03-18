Group Pledges Support For Tinubu’s Reforms

The Working People United (WoPU) has expressed strong confidence in the leadership and reform-driven policies of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The group made this known during a courtesy visit to the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday, where its Coordinator General, Williams Eniredonana Akporeha, led a delegation of members.

WoPU described itself as a national grassroots movement focused on promoting unity, productivity, and the welfare of Nigerian workers across all sectors, including the public and private sectors, artisans, professionals, entrepreneurs, farmers, transporters, and youths.

These were contained in a statement signed by the Coordinator General of Working People United (WoPU), Williams Eniredonana Akporeha.

Speaking during the engagement, Akporeha said that the organisation remains committed to amplifying the voices of ordinary Nigerians, encouraging civic participation, and advocating policies that promote fairness, economic opportunity, and sustainable development.

He noted that the group strongly believes Nigeria is on the right path under the current administration, citing ongoing reforms across key sectors as indicators of a clear commitment to economic stability and long-term growth.

According to him, WoPU will continue to serve as a bridge between the people and government by promoting policies that enhance the welfare, dignity, and economic opportunities of working Nigerians.

He further stressed that inclusive governance—where the voices of everyday citizens are heard—remains essential to strengthening democracy, building trust in public institutions, and accelerating national development.

In his response, Gbajabiamila commended WoPU for its constructive engagement and acknowledged the group’s support for the administration’s reform programmes.

He observed that organisations of similar structure are often positioned in opposition to government policies, but praised WoPU for adopting a collaborative and solution-driven approach.

According to him, such engagement reflects a progressive commitment to national development and participatory governance.

Looking ahead, WoPU reaffirmed its resolve to mobilise grassroots support for the continuity of the administration’s policies, expressing confidence that the Renewed Hope Agenda will deliver lasting benefits for Nigerians.

With an expansive structure spanning all 36 states, the Federal Capital Territory, 774 local government areas, and 8,809 wards, the group said it is strategically positioned to galvanise nationwide support for unity and progress.

WoPU concluded by appreciating the Chief of Staff for the engagement and reiterated its commitment to working collaboratively with government institutions to build a stronger, more inclusive, and prosperous Nigeria.