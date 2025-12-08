Group Plans Free Electrical Installations Training To Empower Rivers Youths

The Licensed Electrical Contractors Association of Nigeria (LECAN) Rivers State chapter has announced its plan to organise free electrical installation training for youths in Rivers State in a bid to groom them as professionals in the electricity industry.

The Chairman of LECAN in Rivers State, Engr. Lekia Emmanuel, who disclosed this during the group’s special end-of-year event in Port Harcourt, said the training is part of its social responsibility policy and also aimed at improving service delivery and sanity in the energy sector.

He explained that the training will be conducted under the supervision and certification of the Nigeria Electricity Management Services Agency, NEMSA, the parent and regulatory body of LECAN.

Emmanuel further hinted that the association will embark on intensive sensitisation of the public on safety standards and enforcement through the mass media while strengthening stakeholders’ collaboration.

He said: “We in LECAN have resolved to promote professionalism in the electricity sector by carrying out free electrical installation training for youths in Rivers State. This will enable young Nigerians to develop great potential in this important sector of the Nigerian economy.

“It will also help in checking the infiltration of quacks. We will also engage critical stakeholders to enhance safety standards and enforcement in the electricity-related activities and contracts.”

The association also used the event to honour veterans and other personalities who have contributed immensely to the development of the association with Excellence Service Awards.

The awardees include: Engr Jamila Yusuf, Area Inspecting Engineer, Port Harcourt Inspectorate Field office, Elder Igwe Worli, Patron, Chief Afuedeli Moses, LECAN Zonal Coordinator, Mr Friday Deetam Kor, Comrade Valentine Nwigwe, Elder Mission Saagbara and Mr Austine Obilor.

Also speaking, the Secretary of Rivers State chapter of LECAN, Engr Nornubari Kor, thanked God for making the association carry through the 2025 fiscal year with remarkable achievements