Group Plans 16-Day Abuja Tourism Fiesta In December

…Promises to resuscitate FCT tourism sites

A tourism-promoting body, Emerging Abuja, is set to host a 16-day tourism festival in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), this December.

Tagged, Abuja Groovy December (AGD), the event which holds from December 15 to 31st, according to Imoh Ebang, Chairman, Groovy December Committee, is dedicated to positioning Abuja as a tourism hub of Nigeria.

Ebang at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, said Moshood Abiola Stadium will host over 70 per cent of the festival consisting of different events such as jazz festival, afrobeats concerts featuring top artistes, cultural displays, water event like kayaking, special food & cooking events, car racing events, fashions, football, Chess, Snooker competitions; Fairs-emerging Abuja Market place and several competitions where states and individuals will contest and win cash prizes and trophies.

He disclosed that his group employed some of the major enablers of tourism, such as culture, entertainment, comedy, community involvement, competitions, fairs, motorsports, renewed social ethos, and a new way of life as platforms to attract visitors to the nation’s Capital, Abuja.

“Groovy December is a premier festival showcasing over 35+ events, which its maiden edition expected to debut this year,” Ebang explained.

He disclosed that the tourism festival is powered by a premier destination experience-curating organization, Emerging Abuja Program of KHL, adding that the objective is to host a tourism festival that will attract Nigerians “Nationwide and the global diaspora, showcasing the best of Nigerian and African talent, culture, cuisine, adventure, and luxury, while driving significant economic growth to the FCT and situating Abuja as the definitive December destination.”

He called for massive investments in the tourism sector, and regretted that tourism destinations in the country are dormant and underdeveloped.

“We call on the private sector operators, Nigerians in diaspora and the government to consider investing heavily in all tourism destinations and its enablers to attract tourists from across the world.

“Nigeria is richly endowed, and Nigerians are also richly endowed by God Almighty. What then is holding us from tapping into the abundant opportunities by upscaling our potential and converting them into wealth for our people?” he asked.

Programme Coordinator, Emerging Abuja, Dr Kenneth Kalu, said the group is not competing with the annual Calabar festival, which also holds in December, but is rather complementing the fiesta.

Kalu, who regretted that Nigeria ranks 164th among the world’s tourism countries, said the group’s aim is to resuscitate some tourism sites in Abuja.

Former Super Eagles’ Coach, Samson Siasia, is the Brand Ambassador of Emerging Abuja.