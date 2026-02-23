Group Petitions Police Area Commander Over Alleged Threat To Life

A human rights group, Save the Poor and Needy Charity Initiative (SPANCI), has called on the Area Commander, Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Owode Area Command, Ogbomoso, to investigate a case between the Chairman of Ogbomoso and District Farm Produce Buyer and Sellers Association, Prince Adewale Iyanda and the Secretary, Mr Mogbatolohun Ismael and Mr Chukwunonso Michael Obiora, Ling Huan Obiora, Ling Xiayo, Ling Xicheng Obiora and Mr Sunday Adewole.

SPANCI made this appeal in a petition signed by its President, Comrade Yemi Ezekiel Bello and addressed to the Area Commander.

Bello, in the petition copies of which were also sent to the Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General in the State, the Commissioner of Police and the Inspector General of Police, noted that the duo of Iyanda and Ismael have been threatening to attack Obiora and other staff of OB Bright Resource Seasons if they fail to join the association.

He said that Obiora and his colleagues have told the association that they were not interested in joining the association, but Iyanda and Ismael have been threatening to attack them since then.

Bello, in the petition, called on the Area Commander to investigate the matter.

He noted that there is a right to freedom of association in the constitution, and there is a need for the association to stop threatening Obiora and his colleagues over their refusal to join the association.

Bello said: “Urgent petition against an act of criminal activities of Prince Adewale Iyanda (Chairman) and Mr Mogbatolohun Ismael (Secretary) and others of Ogbomoso and District Farm Produce Buyer and Sellers Association against Mr Chukwunonso Michael Obiora, Ling Huan Obiora, Ling Xiayo, Ling Xicheng Obiora, Mr Sunday Adewole and other staff of OB Bright Resource Seasons.

“Our clients told us and we verily believe their information to be true and correct that on Wednesday February 18, 2026 around 2 pm Prince Adewale Iyanda who is the Chairman of Ogbomoso and District Farm Produce Buyer and Sellers Association and their Secretary, Mr Mogbatolohun Ismael and others came to their premises with some hoodlums numbering about 50 some of who jumped the fence and forced the gate door opened after assaulting and injuring their security Mr Sunday Adewole and forcefully entered and started beating them and their staffs and injuring every one which made some scamper for safety.

“Our clients further said this people who called themselves Ogbomoso and District Farm Produce Buyer and sellers association had in the past year and recently threatened to attack and kill them if they don’t join their association.

“Our clients said they told them they are not interested in joining and that they will run their business independently because Nigerian law section 40 is fundamentally protecting them, which is their right to peaceful assembly and association.

“It is also believed that our clients are covered by section 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, and such a criminal act is a clear breach of their fundamental rights, as our law rejects coercion to join any association or assembly.

“We hereby request justice for our clients and protection of the law for their lives and properties. We also request a thorough investigation of the said matter and allegations, and that the alleged be arrested and prosecuted in the court of law for justice to be done and seen done.”