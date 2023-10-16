Group Petitions Ondo Assembly To Investigate Akeredolu’s Health

A prominent socio-political group in Ondo State, the Ondo Redemption Front (ORF), has petitioned the State House of Assembly to investigate the current state of health of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The group asked the Assembly to constitute a medical panel to probe the current state of health of the governor.

New Telegraph recalls that Akeredolu returned to the country recently after a long medical vacation overseas for an undisclosed ailment.

The group comprised of concerned citizens and political activists expressed their reservations regarding the health of Governor Akeredolu.

The group has in the past months, championed the call for the resumption of Mr Akeredolu, whom since the return to the country, have failed to resume duty, in the state, or seen performing any public functions.

It said: “The ORF has, therefore requested a thorough medical evaluation to ascertain the governor’s fitness to continue carrying out his duties in office, as the Governor of Ondo State.

“This move has ignited discussions across the state as the group emphasizes the importance of transparency in governance.

“The Ondo Redemption Front believes that a comprehensive medical examination will provide the necessary clarity and assurance to the citizens of Ondo State, especially as the Governor remains unseen, by the people of the State.”

The petition, which has already been received by the Assembly speaker, was sent on behalf of some of the group’s leaders, including the Chairman Ologun Ayodeji, Secretary Olufemi Lawson, Isijola Kike and others.

The Ondo Redemption Front has pledged to closely monitor the situation and continue advocating for accountability and transparency in governance, particularly in Ondo State, as it continues its advocacy for the return of governance in the state.