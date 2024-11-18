Group Petitions IGP Over Threat To Life Of Residents By Ogun Monarch

Share

A human rights group, Save the Poor and Needy Charity Initiative (SPANCI) has appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to save the live of Mrs Alayonimi Adelegan Bello and other members of her family from the hands of Baale of Mosafote town, Chief Shakirudeen Ademuyiwa and others.

SPANCI made this appeal in a letter signed by its President, Comrade Yemi Ezekiel Bello and addressed to the IGP.

Bello in the letter made available to journalists urged the IGP to save Alayonimi and his family from the hands of those who are threatening their lives.

He noted that Alayonimi’s predicament began when she exposed one Mrs Ogundipe Esther for assaulting a minor of about 7 years in their school – Ajose Community Primary School Mosafote, but the school executives bounced back on her.

Bello in the petition alleged that the traditional ruler and his supporters have been threatening the lives of Alayonimi and her family.

He added that the traditional ruler had written a frivolous petition to discredit Alayonimi.

Bello in the petition noted that he has the consent of Alayonimi to write the letter so that their rights might be protected by law.

He explained that Alayonimi and members of her family have been seriously traumatized as a result of what they are experiencing.

He also disclosed that what is happening is a breach of their rights to privacy rights, denial of fair hearing, dehumanizing and degrading treatment, threat to life, and breach of rights to own moveable and immovable property.

“Save Alayonimi Adelegan Bello and family from the hand of Chief Shakirudeen Ademuyiwa (Baale Mosafote town), Inspector Kadiri Williams (Ibafo police division) and officers Tony Kadiri and Jeffrey Suku of Alagbon FCID.

“We are writing this letter against an act of obstruction, perversion, prevention and defeat of course of justice, conspiracy, dehumanizing and degrading treatment, threat to life, threat to banish and frivolous petition perpetrated by Inspector Kadiri William, officer Tony Kadiri, Jeffrey Suku, Chief Shakirudeen Ademuyiwa ( Bale mosafote ibafo) and others against Mrs Alayonimi Adelegan Bello and Oyindamola Adelegan.

“We have the consent of our clients Mrs Alayonimi Adelegan Bello and Ms Oyindamola Adelegan hereinafter referred to as our clients to write this letter so that their rights might be protected by law.

“She alleged that her predicament began when she exposed Mrs Ogundipe AYO Esther for assaulting a minor of about 7 years in their school Ajose Community Primary School Mosafote but the school expos bounced back on our clients and told them to stop coming to school which they claimed to have handed over to the alleged woman. She said they told her to hand over everything which she did.

“She said the truth of the matter is all she stated in her early petition which is attached to the petition sent to the IGP and other authority having jurisdiction on such matter to save them because a lot of bale’s agents are closely monitoring them and showing their house to unknown people.

“We hold that our clients has been seriously traumatized by this act and has since been sick and afraid of assassination from Bale, his people and the said officers.

“That the act is breach of our clients privacy right, denial of fair hearing, dehumanizing and Degrading treatment, threat to life, breach of rights to own moveable and immovable property and conspiracy.

“Our clients shall provide the two audio conversations to prove her claim. We believe that the alagbon FCID men are working for Bale and inspector Kadiri Williams Ibafo police division and no justice can be done there as we believe that the AIG FCID ALAGBON is a credible personality who is not aware of this conspiracy.

“We request justice for our clients and safety of their lives and property and also their protection from being assassinated of any guise.”

