Group Petitions EFCC, Demands Arrest, Prosecution Of Ganduje

A coalition of 51 anti-corruption groups has formally petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), seeking the immediate arrest and prosecution of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the former Governor of Kano State and current national chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

The petition, dated November 4, 2024, and acknowledged by the EFCC on November 7, 2024, outlines numerous allegations of bribery and misappropriation against Ganduje.

Ganduje’s tenure as governor from 2015 to 2023 has been marred by accusations of corruption, including a recent fraud charge filed by the Kano State government.

This charge alleges that he conspired to divert over ₦57.43 billion meant for the 44 local government areas of Kano State, using the funds to acquire luxurious properties locally and internationally.

His administration has also been plagued by accusations of cronyism, nepotism, and embezzlement.

Specific allegations against Ganduje include orchestrating a scheme to syphon funds through various accounts, converting them into cash and foreign currencies between 2020 and 2023, and multiple counts of criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, and misappropriation.

A total of 143 witnesses, including local government cashiers, foreign currency exchange operators, and former bank employees, are expected to provide crucial testimony.

In the petition co-signed by Dr. Johnson Nebechi and

Comrade Umar Ideresu, the convener and spokesperson respectively, the National Anti-Corruption Alliance (NACA) said these allegations warrant immediate investigation and action.

“Ganduje’s history of corruption is well-documented. In 2018, Daily Nigerian published a video allegedly showing him receiving $5 million as bribe from contractors,” the petition said.

“In 2023, the Kano state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) invited Ganduje for questioning, but he did not honour the invitation. A Kano State High Court also fixed April 17, 2024, for Ganduje’s arraignment on eight counts involving an alleged $413,000 bribe and misappropriation of N1.38 billion.

“NACA demands that the EFCC take swift action, arresting and prosecuting Ganduje, investigating the alleged diversion of ₦57.43 billion, and recovering the misappropriated funds.

“We urge the EFCC to uphold its mandate to combat corruption and protect public interests, ensuring transparency, accountability, and justice for the Nigerian people.

“The Nigerian people deserve transparency, accountability, and justice. We expect the EFCC to demonstrate its commitment to eradicating corruption by pursuing this case with diligence and vigour.”

