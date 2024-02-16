Group Petitions Customs CG Over Fraud In Auctioned Vehicles

…alleges 300 vehicles sold for N3m

The National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) 100 per cent Compliance Team has alleged that in a petition to the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi that more than 300 vehicles had been auctioned to just one person after some huge underhand payments.

It noted that a token of N10,000 each was collected as duties to the Federal Government.

The petition titled: “The monumental stealing by the Customs Auction Committee and their plans to dispose of overtime containers,” was signed by the National Coordinator of the Compliance Team, Alhaji Tanko Ibrahim.

According to him, plans had been concluded to extend the same fraudulent treatment in the auction of overtime containers.

He alleged: “As we write, more than 300 vehicles have been auctioned to just one person after some huge underhand payments. A token ridiculous sum of N10,000 each is collected as duties to the federal government!”

“As if that is not enough, plans have been concluded to extend the same odious treatment in the auction of overtime containers. No gain in saying that those containers were only ‘abandoned’ there due to the huge shipping and terminal demurrage accrued over time. Most have paid their duties.”

Ibrahim stressed that auctioning the overtime cargoes was against extant laws which demand that they be evacuated to the government warehouse, Ikorodu, adding that it was better to invite the consignees to take delivery devoid of the outstanding demurrages.

He said: “We, therefore, implore your good offices to institute a thorough investigation into these unholy practices carefully organised and perpetrated by this auction committee operating presently at the Tin Can Island Port Complex and PTML.”