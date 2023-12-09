Group Passes Vote Of Confidence On NEDC MD, Alkali

The North East Progressives Agenda (NEPA) has passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) led by its Director-General, Alhaji Mohammed Goni Alkali.

In a statement signed by its national president, Dr. Gabriel Ahmed, the group hailed Alkali for his transformational leadership and monumental strides in the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the region.

Ahmed noted that the NEDC has continued to implement Alkali’s well-designed blueprint for the North-East.

He added that the NEDC is strategically assessing, reviewing, and implementing key crucial programs that will drastically ameliorate the poverty matrix in the zone.

He said not only has the agency effectively tackled the menace of poverty, but it has also given attention to illiteracy, and ecological challenges in the North-Eastern states.

Ahmed said the NEDC’s interventions have touched many aspects including agriculture, education, job creation/ entrepreneurship, health, infrastructure, and many others.

The group said the Commission has gone beyond leading the reconstruction and development of the northeast to provide support and succor to the people.

Since his reappointment, Ahmed said the NEDC carried out massive empowerment, skills acquisition and training, infrastructural development, and many more across the member states.

Describing Alkali as a patriot, with an unblemished record of integrity and accountability, Ahmed said he has ensured strict and prudent utilization of the agency’s resources to meet the needs of the common people.

“As we approach the end of the year, we have taken our time to appraise the NEDC being the sole Federal Government agency that oversees our region,” the statement said.

“2023 came with its peculiar challenges. There were the general elections and the subsequent removal of fuel subsidy. There was also confusion over the NEDC leadership.

“However, in the wisdom of President Bola Tinubu, Mohammed Goni Alkali was reappointed for a second term as a reward for his hard work, dedication, and integrity.

“Despite the challenges, Alkali has hit the ground running as if there was no bridge in the first place. His projects and interventions have cut across entire states and sectors from agriculture to education, job creation/ entrepreneurship, health, infrastructure, and many others.

“The Commission has seemingly refused to be extinguished even in the face of adversity, as it has since its establishment. No surprise some disgruntled elements unable to manipulate Alkali have begun a campaign of calumny against him.

“On behalf of the entire North East, we are by this press statement passing a vote of confidence on the NEDC leadership. No amount of mischief, conspiracy, and agenda will deter Alkali from his target.

“The NEDC has become a model agency in Nigeria. We want to urge Alhaji Alkali to continue his giant strides and repay the confidence that President Tinubu has shown in him”.