Group Passes Vote Of Confidence On Custom Boss, Seeks Tenure Extension

Nigeria civil society group led by, Stayalert Human Right Awareness Initiative, has passed a vote of confidence on the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS), Mr Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, calling for the extension of his tenure.

The group said it arrived at this decision after a monthly performance assessment of government appointees under the presidency of His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying his service is characterized by strategic achievements, integrity and professionalism in support of the Renewed Hope mantra of President Tinubu.

In a statement, the Executive Director of the rights group, Hon Larry Onah, declared: “To ensure transparency and dividends of democracy devoid of abuse of human rights, Nigeria custom is nominated as the best-performing government parastatal of the year courtesy of the CG Mr Adeniyi extra professionalism to the discharge of his lawful duties.”

According to Onah, “the CG of customs has demonstrated capacity, integrity, credibility and due diligence in the discharge of his functions, and It is worthy of note that it is under the leadership of CG Bashir Adewale Adeniyi that Nigeria Customs recorded the highest revenue generation and has also ensured effective trade facilitation towards streamlining operations and enforcing critical directives for the benefit of Nigeria and the promotion of renewed hope agenda.

“The Appointment of Mr Adeniyi is the best gift of President Tinubu to Nigeria and Nigerians because, under his leadership, Nigeria’s Customs has recorded the highest seizure of contraband containers and goods, ensuring a drastic reduction of corruption in the customs service

“Today in Nigeria, customs officers stand out in terms of professionalism and integrity in the discharge of their duties courtesy of the CG.

“The CG achievements in customs have greatly mobilized citizens and international communities’ support and trust for the government of President Tinubu’s government.

“We call for the extension of his tenure so as to serve as an encouragement to other custom officers and other public servants in the discharge of their duties for the Nation.”

