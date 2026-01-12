Group Partners Nigerian Gov’s Spouses To Scale Women Empowerment

TOS Foundation Africa has announced a formal strategic partnership with the Nigeria Governors’ Spouses’ Forum (NGSF) to jointly advance women’s economic empowerment, improving child survival and women’s livelihoods through coordinated, state-led interventions across Nigeria.

The partnership is anchored in the implementation and scaling of the Foundation’s Women and Girls Empowerment (WAGE) and Capacity Building Incubator (CBI) framework, with a streamlined focus on strengthening primary health systems to improve infant survival, while expanding sustainable livelihood opportunities for women, particularly those in underserved communities.

A statement from TOS Foundation media office says the newly formalised partnership with the Nigeria Governors’ Spouses’ Forum represents a strategic evolution of this work.

Under the leadership of its Chairperson, Her Excellency, Amb. Prof. (Mrs.) Olufolake AbdulRazaq, the Forum occupies a unique position within Nigeria’s governance ecosystem, combining proximity to subnational decision-making with deep, trusted engagement at the community level, particularly among women, families, and vulnerable populations.

“By aligning TOS Foundation Africa’s programme design, technical expertise, and monitoring frameworks with the Forum’s convening power and state-level reach, the partnership establishes a platform for coordinated action that prioritises state ownership, sustainability, and alignment with national development priorities.

“The collaboration will focus on strengthening Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to improve infant survival; expanding women’s economic empowerment pathways that improve women’s livelihoods and household resilience; and supporting state-led implementation models that are context-responsive, measurable, and scalable”.

Speaking on the partnership, Founder of TOS Foundation Africa, Chief (Mrs.) Osasu Igbinedion Ogwuche underscored the importance of addressing women’s economic security and child survival as interlinked priorities.

“Improving child survival and women’s livelihoods requires more than isolated programmes. It requires systems that recognise how closely a mother’s economic stability is tied to a child’s chance at survival.

“When women have the tools to earn, to access quality care, and to make informed choices, families become healthier, and communities grow stronger. This partnership is about delivering that impact in ways that are practical, locally led, and sustainable.

“By working alongside the Nigeria Governors’ Spouses’ Forum, we are strengthening existing state systems and ensuring that national priorities translate into measurable improvements in the lives of women and children at the community level,” Osasu said.

The partnership marks a significant step toward scaling the WAGE and CBI framework nationwide, reinforcing TOS Foundation Africa’s mission to advance inclusive governance, social equity, and sustainable development, while improving child survival and women’s livelihoods across Nigeria.

First launched by TOS Foundation Africa, then known as The Osasu Show Foundation, in 2020, at a time of heightened national concern over persistent gender inequities, the WAGE and CBI framework was unveiled at a press conference attended by high-level stakeholders in the public, private and civil society and development space.

The initiative was unveiled alongside the Minister of Women Affairs at the time, Pauline Tallen, the Country Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Osai Ojigho, and other national stakeholders, supported by a N2.5 billion catalytic fund.