Group Partners FG To Tackle Environmental Pollution In Ogoni

A group, under the auspices of Ogoni ExArtesanal Refiners Forum, has expressed its resolve to support the Federal Government to tackle the menace of environmental pollution in Ogoni land by working with critical stakeholders to achieve the objective.

The group, also known as the community volunteers against re-pollution initiative, in a communique issued after a meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, declared that henceforth, they would work tirelessly in the campaign against the re-pollution of the Ogoni environment after the ongoing remediation and restoration efforts of the Federal Government.

They further pledged to work with the Federal Government and other relevant agencies to ensure that the ongoing clean-up exercise is a resounding success.

The body pointed out that achieving the objective of full restoration of the natural environment requires the collective efforts of concerned stakeholders such as the federal and state Ministries of Environment, and the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), among others.

