Group Partners Customs, Immigration, NDLEA In Advocacy Against Illicit Drugs In S’West

The Oduduwa Development Initiative (ODI) has partnered with the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Immigration and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the advocacy against illicit drugs and trafficking in the Southwest.

In his welcome address at a Stakeholders’ Conference on Drug Abuse and Trafficking in the South West, organised in collaboration with the. NDLEA, the President of the group, Comrade Olasimbo Olaposi Akinyele, expressed its determination to eliminate drug abuse, substance abuse and illicit trafficking in the South West region of the country.

Akinyele said the war against drug abuse is the responsibility of every Nigerian.

He said gathering marks the official commencement of an eight-month regional sensitisation campaign with the theme: “Together, Let’s Defeat Drug and Substance Abuse in Nigeria.”

Akinyele said the theme reflects the country’s collective conviction that the war against drug abuse is not for government alone, not for families alone and certainly not for security agencies alone; it is a responsibility that rests on everybody.

He said: “Nigeria is battling a growing crisis of drug abuse and illicit trafficking, a crisis that threatens public health, national productivity, family stability and regional peace. Sadly, the South West is one of the regions most affected, with rising cases among students, artisans, transport workers and even professionals.

“We are witnessing the consequences daily with crime, addiction, mental health emergencies, insecurity, broken homes and avoidable deaths. These realities demand urgent, coordinated, community-driven action.

“It is this urgency that has brought all of us together today. This conference will herald the beginning of a coordinated regional strategy to raise public awareness on the dangers of drug abuse; strengthen prevention systems in schools, motor parks and worship centres; empower youth leaders, teachers and community influencers; promote synergy among government, private sector, traditional institutions and civil society; and build sustainable frameworks for behavioural change across Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti states.

“Over the next eight months, we will move from this hall into communities, classrooms, garages, markets, churches, mosques and social spaces to reclaim our youths from the grip of drugs and the influence of traffickers.

“Permit me to express deep appreciation to our key collaborator, the NDLEA, under the exemplary leadership of Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd.), for their commitment, technical guidance and national leadership in the fight against drug abuse.

“We also appreciate other critical stakeholders such as NAFDAC, NIS, FCMB,… for accepting to join us as strategic partners. Your support will strengthen the advocacy component of this project in immeasurable ways.

“Furthermore, we recognise the support of ministries, state governments, security agencies, traditional rulers, youth organisations and faith-based institutions who have aligned with this noble cause.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, drug abuse is not merely a health issue; it is a moral, economic, security and developmental issue. It affects our children, our students, our transport workers, our professionals and entire communities.

“If we fail to act, we risk losing a generation. But if we act together, we can save a generation. Let today be a turning point. Let this conference be the birthplace of new partnerships, new commitments and new energy in the collective quest for a drug-free South West.”