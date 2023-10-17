Group Partners A’Ibom Waste Mgt Agency For Cleaner, Healthier State

Determined to contribute to the continuous cleanliness and green environmental sustainability achieved by the Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency (AKSEPWMA), a socio-political group, A.R.I.S.E Ambassadors, has expressed their desire to collaborate with the Agency to raise awareness and educate the public on the importance of proper waste management.

The collaboration, according to the organisation, aims to build on the Agency’s accomplishments and further promote a clean and healthy environment as encapsulated in the A.R.I.S.E Agenda of the State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno.

These formed part of the discussions on Tuesday when the Board of Trustees, Executive Council and Members of the A.R.I.S.E Ambassadors met with the Chairman of AKSEPWMA; Obong Prince Ikim alongside his Board Members and Management Staff of the Agency at their office in Uyo Akwa ibom state.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman l of the group, Rev. Richard Peters observed that in light of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) flood prediction, which included Akwa Ibom as one of the States at risk, the ARISE Ambassadors saw the need to partner with the AKSEPWMA to launch a campaign to educate the public on proper waste disposal and the dangers of indiscriminate dumping of waste on the drains.

According to him, “The campaign will involve a series of public education and awareness activities in urban and rural areas including radio and television jingles, as well as other community engagement programmes.

The goal Rev Peters reveals is to reach as many people as possible with the message that responsible waste disposal is essential to reducing the risk of flooding and its associated impacts.

He noted that the A.R.I.S.E Ambassadors will continue to mobilize support for Pastor Umo Eno, and praised the Chairman of AKSEPWMA for his willingness to collaborate on this important initiative.

On his own, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the A.R.I.S.E Ambassadors; Comrade Ernest Akpan, commended the good works of the AKSEPWMA Chairman Obong Prince Ikim citing the numerous awards Akwa Ibom has received for cleanliness under Obong Ikim’s leadership, including four consecutive awards for being the cleanest state in the country.

Mr Akpan expressed the group’s commitment to supporting Pastor Umo Eno’s efforts in protecting and preserving the environment as well as improving cleanliness in the State.

Meanwhile, in recognition of Obong Ikim’s outstanding support and dedication to the Umo Eno-led administration, the B.O.T. and Executive Council of the A.R.I.S.E Ambassadors unanimously honoured and bestowed him as a pillar of the organization.

Responding, Obong Prince Ikim thanked the organization for its creativity and collaboration in promoting the administration of Pastor Umo Eno.

While expressing his gratitude for the honour, the AKSEPWMA Chairman acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the group in projecting the A.R.I.S.E agenda of the governor.

Obong Ikim emphasized Governor Umo Eno’s passion for environmental management and sustainability and vowed to work tirelessly to support and advance the Governor’s vision.

He revealed that the Agency will continue to follow the “three E’s” strategy, focusing on Education, Enlightenment, and Enforcement to promote responsible environmental practices.

Emphasizing the importance of collaboration in achieving the Agency’s goals, Ikim expressed his gratitude to the A.R.I.S.E ambassadors for their support and commitment to partnering with the Agency to continue its successes.

One of the highlights of the visit was the presentation of the ARISE AMBASSADORS’ official t-shirt, face cap, and customized exercise books to Obong Ikim as well as his official induction as a “Pillar” of the organization.