Group Organises Awori Beauty Pageant In Lagos

As part of efforts to further promote the culture of Awori-speaking people of Lagos and Ogun State, the Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN) has concluded plans to organise a beauty pageant for communities making up the sub-Yoruba ethnic nationality.

The initiative is being put together by the Welfare sub-committee of the national planning committee of the Awori Day celebration, which is scheduled to hold in Lagos on December 6, this year.

According to the chairman of the organising committee of the pageant, Prince Wahab Ogunji, during the week presented some contestants to a cross section of the leadership of AWAN with a call for more prospective contestants, saying the door are still open.

The event was witnessed by the National President of AWAN, Alhaji Mohammed Olagbaye and the General Secretary, Alhaji Kazeem Alabi Labaika, as well as scores of other leaders of the association.

Ogunji stated that the selected contestants would be camped for one week, where they would be acquainted with the culture and norms of the Awori ethnic nation, before the proper contest slated as part of Awori Day celebrations.

Addressing those present at the event, Alhaji Olagbaye lauded the organiser for putting in place the event, which he stated would showcase the culture and tradition of the Awori-speaking people.

Describing the participants as trailblazers, Alhaji Olagbaye urged them to demonstrate the spirit of sportsmanship and that in the end, one of them would eventually win the competition.

“I am particularly glad that this pageant is taking place today and that some people within the association have deemed it fit to come together and organise it because in the end, it will showcase and promote the culture, tradition and the norms of our people.

“I am also urging you to see yourself as trailblazers because you are the first set of Awori daughters to contest this kind of competition. I know that in the near future, this competition will continue to be held, year in, year out.”