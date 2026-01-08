Group Of Universities To Honour Late Baikie With Global Tribute Night

A consortium of Nigerian and international universities has announced plans to host a Global Day of Tributes and Orations in honour of the late Professor Adamu David Baikie, who passed away on December 12, 2025, at the age of 94.

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi III, is expected to deliver the keynote address titled “Professor David Adamu Baikie: A Trailblazer in Education.”

A statement signed by the Chairman of the Project Implementation Committee of Walter Miller University (Proposed), Senator Tunde Ogbeha, noted that the tribute night would mark the formal commencement of efforts to immortalise Professor Baikie’s enduring legacies in education and national development.

Participating institutions include Walter Miller Educational Resources Ltd./Walter Miller University, in partnership with Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria; the University of Benin, Benin City; the National University of Lesotho, Maseru (Southern Africa); and the Nigerian Academy of Education.

Professor Baikie, widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s foremost educationists with influence across Africa and the global academic community, died peacefully on Friday, December 12, 2025. He was laid to rest on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, in Wusasa, Zaria, his hometown.

Organisers have extended an open invitation to members of the public to participate in the special global event. They also called for the submission of tributes and scholarly orations not later than January 10, 2026, to allow for compilation and publication ahead of the tribute night scheduled for January 15, 2026.

Part of the statement reads:

“The family, colleagues, and friends are grateful to all who sent condolence messages, attended the funeral and burial, and offered prayers, support, and encouragement in various ways.”

According to the organisers, Professor Baikie was eminently deserving of honour for his unparalleled contributions to education and national development.

“He distinguished himself as an accomplished scholar and teacher; a Vice-Chancellor of exceptional repute; a gifted administrator and researcher; a respected boardroom diplomat; a community builder; and a global citizen whose impact spanned institutions and generations,” the statement added.

Professor Baikie served as Vice-Chancellor of three universities, was a former Chairman of the Association of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, Dean of the Faculty of Education, and Director of the Institute of Education at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He also served as Acting Vice-Chancellor of ABU on five occasions.

Beyond academia, he rendered distinguished national service as Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Chief Commissioner of the Federal Public Complaints Commission, and Chairman of the Board of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).