Group: Nigeria Recording Economic Growth

A Nigerian Think Tank, the Independent Media and Policy Initiatives (IMPI), other institutional and individual analysts say Nigeria ‘s economy is recording growth. The IMPI advised President Bola Tinubu not to allow the 2027 election cycle to slow down tbe economic reforms.

The Chairman of the initiative, Omoniyi Akinsiju, gave the advice at a news conference yesterday in Abuja. According to Akinsiju, as Nigeria’s election cycle edges towards 2027, the president should not be tempted to slow the pace of change.

“The president should forge ahead with the reforms with the overriding aim of making ordinary Nigerians, and not just investors, to feel the benefits of his shock therapy, “We join other institutional and individual analysts that have objectively reviewed the impact of the economic restructuring under the Tinubu administration and returned a positive outlook for the economy consequent upon the reforms,’’ he said.

Akinsiju referenced the validation of Tinubu’s economic reforms by Moody’s Rating which had upgraded Nigeria’s rating by a notch to ‘B3’ from ‘Caa1,’ citing significant improvements in the country’s external and fiscal positions.

He said that Moody’s upgrade of Nigeria’s rating,, another global financial service rating company, Fitch Ratings, had upgraded Nigeria’s sovereign credit rating to B with a stable outlook. “This upgrade, which occurred on April 11, reflects increased confidence in the government’s commitment to policy reforms. ”

Prior to the upgrade, Nigeria’s rating was at B- with a positive outlook. The upgrade is attributed to the government’s policy reforms, particularly those implemented since June 2023.’’ he said. Akinsiju said that the World Bank, had always been effusive in commending the economic reforms in spite threat of political backlash.

“In one of its Nigeria Development Update (NDU) reports, titled “Building Momentum for Inclusive Growth”, the World Bank noted that the improvements in fiscal conditions were primarily driven by increased federation revenue. “This has contributed to the positive economic outlook for the country.

