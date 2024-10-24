Group Names Utsev As Best-Performing Minister Of Water Resources In Africa

Share

Professor Joseph Utsev, Nigeria’s Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, has been recognised as the best-performing Minister of Water Resources in Africa.

This prestigious award by the Africa Water Conservation Platform (AWCP) acknowledges Utsev’s exceptional leadership in managing water resources, ensuring equitable distribution, and promoting sustainable practices.

Under Utsev’s guidance, the South Africa-based group said Nigeria has made significant strides in addressing flooding concerns, securing water supply, and protecting against scarcity and pollution.

According to a statement signed by Dr. Doren Omita, Utsev’s groundbreaking reforms include sustainable river basin management, revitalizing ailing irrigation schemes, and promoting integrated water resources management.

Omita noted that Utsev’s initiatives have increased access to potable water in rural communities, upgraded waste management facilities, and promoted hygiene practices.

He further said that his efforts have boosted the economy by increasing food production, creating jobs, and enhancing sanitation.

Omita added: “The selection criteria for this prestigious award included effective water management, infrastructure development, and community engagement.

“We also considered improved access to drinking water, sustainable development of water infrastructure, preservation of resources, and reuse of treated wastewater.

“Professor Utsev’s exemplary leadership in managing water resources, ensuring equitable distribution, and promoting sustainable practices stood out. His successful addressing of flooding concerns in Nigeria ensured public safety and minimised damage.

“He implemented strategies to secure water supply, protecting against scarcity and pollution, and fostered partnerships with global organisations to enhance water management and sanitation.

“We’ve been enchanted by his groundbreaking reforms, including sustainable river basin management, revitalising ailing irrigation schemes, and promoting integrated water resources management.

“His water supply expansion projects have increased access to potable water in rural communities.

“The Minister’s leadership has also upgraded waste management facilities, promoting hygiene practices and implementing efficient water usage policies. His efforts have boosted the economy by increasing food production, creating jobs, and enhancing sanitation.

“The Africa Water Conservation Platform praises Minister Utsev’s initiatives, which have significantly improved access to clean water and sanitation services.

“His proactive measures to raise awareness about water conservation and involve communities in decision-making processes demonstrate exceptional leadership.”

The group urged the Minister to continue his remarkable work, addressing the pressing issues of water scarcity and sanitation in Africa.

“Scaling up successful programs to reach more communities, strengthening partnerships with neighbouring countries to address shared water challenges, and encouraging research and development of innovative water conservation technologies will further cement his legacy,” the statement added.

“The Africa Water Conservation Platform congratulates Professor Utsev on this well-deserved recognition and looks forward to his continued leadership in shaping a water-secure future for Africa.”

Share

Please follow and like us: