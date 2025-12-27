Group Names Sen. Musa ‘RHA’ Ambassador Of The Year

…Lauds Commitment To Promoting Tinubu’s Policies

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network, a leading advocacy group championing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, has named Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, as the Renewed Hope Ambassador of the Year.

The group came to this conclusion after a careful review of key promoters and stakeholders championing Mr. President’s ideological and developmental agenda.

It noted that Senator Musa came out tops for his outstanding contributions, loyalty, and strategic advocacy both at home and on the global stage.

In a statement signed by Opialu Fabian Opialu, Senator Musa was described as a “towering figure” whose tireless efforts have significantly advanced the Renewed Hope vision.

“Senator Mohammed Sani Musa exemplifies the Renewed Hope vision through his relentless commitment and exceptional representation,” Opialu stated.

“His recent address at the Oxford Africa Governance Forum in the United Kingdom was a defining moment, where he boldly showcased Nigeria’s readiness for business and positioned our country as a prime destination for equitable global investment.”

Opialu highlighted Musa’s presentation titled “Finance, Sovereignty, and Structural Reform: Rethinking Capital for Africa’s Future,” calling it “a masterful articulation of President Tinubu’s economic reforms.”

He added, “Senator Musa did not seek aid; he demanded fairness in climate finance and sovereign partnerships, proving that Nigeria under President Tinubu is confidently charting its own economic destiny.”

The group also praised the Senator’s pivotal role in fiscal oversight and legislative reforms.

“As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Musa has ensured transparency in borrowing and loan approvals, subjecting every proposal to rigorous scrutiny aligned with national priorities,” Opialu said.

“He is leading comprehensive tax reforms that will widen the tax net, streamline compliance, and propel Nigeria toward its trillion-dollar economy ambition.”

Opialu commended Musa’s sponsorship of landmark bills, including the National Rural Employment Guarantee Bill and the Critical Infrastructure Protection Bill.

“These initiatives reflect his deep alignment with the Renewed Hope agenda, tackling unemployment and safeguarding critical assets for national resilience,” he emphasized.

On constituency development, he lauded Musa’s people-centered projects in Niger East Senatorial District. “From solar-powered boreholes and modern farm inputs to ICT centers and overseas scholarships, Senator Musa has delivered tangible dividends of democracy, empowering his constituents in line with the President’s vision of inclusive growth,” he said.

The group also recognized General Leo Irabor (rtd.), former Chief of Defence Staff, as a fellow Renewed Hope Ambassador for his contributions to national security.

“His efforts have created a stable environment essential for economic progress under President Tinubu,” Opialu noted.

Opialu concluded, “Senator Musa is not just a supporter; he is a principled architect of the Renewed Hope agenda.

“His actions—from dissecting complex finance bills in Abuja to projecting Nigeria’s potential on the global stage—demonstrate rock-solid commitment to President Tinubu’s transformative national project.”

The group presented the award as a tribute to leaders who translate policy vision into measurable impact for Nigeria’s citizens and its rising global stature.