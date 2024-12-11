Group Moves To Transform Community To Smart Village

Share

The Orile Kemta Community Development Association (OKCDA) in Odeda, Abeokuta, Ogun State, is aiming high with multiple projects to change the face of the community in the outgoing year.

The planning is big because of the series of activities aimed at boosting the development of the community. The community development association, championed by Oluga Kingdom Development Association has concluded plans to embark on face-lifting projects to bring the community people close to modern civilisation.

President of the association, Special apostle Elijah Adefuyi Oluga, is very serious about the project with many of the executive members from various parts abroad abroad already in the country to make the event a grand one.

Apostle Oluga said all efforts at making the event fixed for December 14 successful has been finalised. Secretary of the body, David Olutope Kusimo, also said all was set for the Saturday inauguration of some key projects. “The borehole is operating.

We laid pipes to strategic points of supply and we bought generator to always pump water. “We will be contributing to ensure sustainable pumping plus provision of fuel and maintainable all year round.

“We have cleared the site for the foundation laying of the Smart Clinic. “A Pilot eco-smart toilet construction is ongoing to be concluded on or b4 Friday December 13th to be ready for inauguration.”

Share

Please follow and like us: