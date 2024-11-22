Group Moves To Accelerate Growth Of Local Industries

Share

The Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) has kicked off its Project S.C.A.L.E. (Securing Consumer Access for Local Enterprises), a transformative initiative, to accelerate the growth of Nigeria’s local industries by providing consumer credit to Nigerians specifically for purchase of goods and services of local vendors and manufacturers.

The Managing-Director/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Uzoma Nwagba, an engineer, in a statement, said this is part of President Bola Tinubu’s vision for the acceleration of consumer credit access for Nigerians: to improve quality of life, stem corruption and catalyse industry.

Nwagba described the S.C.A.L.E as a bold step toward supporting Nigerian enterprises by accelerating demand, which in turns grows local industries and creates jobs.

He said the programme connected Nigerian consumers with credible local manufacturers and vendors across critical sectors, while ensuring consumers afford these products via affordable consumer credit.

