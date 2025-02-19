Group Mourns Death Of Ex-Pro-Chancellor, Elechi

Share

The Old Boys Association of Government Secondary School Afikpo, (GSSAOBA) Ebonyi State, has described the late Pro-Chancellor of Federal University Gusau, Ewa Elechi, as a man of character and humility.

Elechi until his death was a first class monarch and the traditional ruler of Ohaisu autonomous community, Afikpo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The late Elechi was the pioneer indigenous school captain of the prestigious Government Secondary School Afikpo.

In a Statement signed by the Group National Publicity Secretary Mr Franklyn Ginger Eke, noted that the late monarch left a legacy of exceptional scholarship, leadership, and service.

It added that throughout the late monarch 93-years journey on earth, he exemplified excellence, wisdom, and a deep commitment to the cultural heritage of his people.

“His contributions to Government Secondary School Afikpo, his chosen field of Architecture and Engineering remained unparalleled”

The Statement added that the tenure of Late Ewa Elechi, as the traditional ruler of Ohaisu autonomous community, was marked by honour, stability, and a profound dedication to preserving the cultural norms and traditions of Afikpo.

The Statement further stated that the late monarch served on numerous boards and parastatals, shaping institutional reforms across various sectors.

“His last national assignment was the Pro-Chancellor of the Federal University, Gusau, where he served with distinction until the completion of his tenure”

The Statement further noted that the late monarch legacy of leadership, humility, and brotherhood, will continue to inspire generations of Government Secondary School Alumni.

“As we bid farewell to this great son of Afikpo, we celebrate a life well-lived, full of purpose, compassion, and achievements worthy of emulation.

It would be noted that the final rites of Arc Ewah Elechi, will take place from March 14 to March 16, 2025, at the Government Secondary School, Airport Field, Afikpo.

