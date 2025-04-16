Group Mourns APC Director Of Administration

Share

Mission 90 Million, a socio-political NGO, has mourned the death of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Director of Administration, Abdulrauf Adekunle Adeniji, who was reportedly killed by kidnappers despite a N50 million ransom paid for his release.

In a statement signed by the group’s President, Sunday Lawrence Adebisi, and circulated to Journalists on Wednesday, Adeniji was described as a respected administrator and grassroots politician from Ife Central, Osun State.

“Adeniji was a respected administrator and grassroots politician a man of integrity, leadership, and service,” the statement read.

The group further noted that the late Adeniji was a former Assistant Registrar at Obafemi Awolowo University and a former Chairman of Ife Local Government, who later rose to the position of Director of Administration at the APC National Secretariat.

The APC has also expressed profound sorrow over Adeniji’s demise, mourning the loss of its Director of Administration. Born on September 20, 1959, Adeniji was a devout Muslim, married with children.

His passing has plunged the APC family into mourning, particularly in his home state of Osun, where he was widely known for his exemplary service and unwavering loyalty to the party’s progressive ideals.

