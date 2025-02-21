Group Mobilises For Creation Of Ogoja State

Share

The old Ogoja Province has insisted on the creation of Ogoja State from Cross River State.

At a meeting in Calabar on Tuesday chaired by the Thomas May Institute of Technology Ogoja Rector Francis Ganyi, the group regretted that of all the provinces created by the colonial masters “only old Ogoja Province has not been made the headquar ters of a state”.

Former Military Governor of Kwara State, Col. Pam Ogar (rtd.) who was one of the speakers, sought a common front in agitating for Ogoja State.

While appealing to the agitators to stand firm and be united in their demand, Ogar said: “Every Ogoja person has no doubt about having Ogoja State.

“We don’t need to justify why we need a state. We have submitted our memoranda, let’s come together to work towards achieving it.”

Former Cross River State acting Chief Judge Justice Maurice Eneji said all the qualifications needed to create the proposed state had been submitted to the National Assembly.

