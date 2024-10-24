Group Lists Anti-Party Activities Of Lokpobiri

Share

A body known as Niger Delta Media Activists Group has listed the alleged anti-party activities of Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Oil) which it said is aimed at destabilising the Bayelsa State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group alleged that the minister’s

action was capable of negatively impacting the party’s votes in the homogenous Ijaw State in the 2027 General elections.

The group’s allegation was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by its National Coordinator, Chief Izzi Yakiah.

Yakiah alleged that since Heineken Lokpobiri joined the party in 2015, his personal ambition has repeatedly ran contrary to the overall interest and chances of the party.

The group stated that following the appointment of Heineken Lokpobiri as Minister of State Agriculture a few months after he joined the party, his only contribution to the party was to set up a parallel State APC secretariat in Yenagoa in May 2019, where he set up a foundation to forcefully claim the leadership of the party in the state through fractionalization.

Chief Izzi Yakiah noted that the minister’s history of factionalization of the party dates back to 2019 when he purportedly announced the installation of a certain Ebierein Fala Itubor as a factional State Chairman.

He stayed that he did that as a further step to legitimise this unconstitutional act with a parallel State Congresses which he alleged was rejected then by the National Working Committee of the Adams Oshiomole-led APC.

The group therefore urged the Bayelsa APC leadership not to shift grounds over his suspension and other notable members of the party whose anti-party activities he said have almost brought the party to its knees adding that their years of anti-party activities led to their suspension by the Ekeremor, Southern Ijaw, Sagbama and Yenagoa Local Government Areas APC Executives.

Chief Izzi Yakiah declared that the suspension was necessary for the party to heal and undertake proper rebuilding towards the 2027 General Elections.

The statement reads:”The negative anti-party trajectory of Lokpobiri continued when he instituted multiple court cases first to stop Chief David Lyon’s candidature in the 2019 Bayelsa State governorship election and secondly to upturn the victory of the 2019 APC Governorship candidate.”

“After the 2021 APC Congresses, he also instituted a case through one Alex Blankson to dissolve the party’s executives from the 105 Wards, 8 Local government and the state. That case is still pending at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.’

‘’The minister has not participated in any party activity in the state including the last November governorship campaigns since the day he was appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in August 2023 as Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Oil).”

