Group Lifts 300 Widows In Imo, Educates Them On Their Rights

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Tender Mercies International, yesterday, hosted its 2026 Widows Outreach in Imo State, convening over 300 widows and vulnerable women for a programme centered on compassion, awareness, and community support.

In a statement signed by Mrs Joy. Offor, the organisation’s Director of Communication and Advocacy, the outreach was borne out of the organisation’s desire to identify with the down-trodden in the society.

Addressing participants, the Founder and Executive Director of Tender Mercies International, Dr. Mrs. Julie Onyeukwu described the outreach as a mission shaped by personal experience as a widow and a commitment to restoring dignity, hope, and purpose to women affected by loss and hardship.

Onyeukwu emphasised that the gathering was designed to foster connection, care, and collective healing. He said: “Over 300 widows and vulnerable women were feted at the occasion and presented with food items such as rice, condiments and cash. “I have an altruistic commitment to restoring the dignity, hope and purpose of women affected by such loss and hardship.”