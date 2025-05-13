Group Life: Lagos Pays N1.19bn As Claims

Share

Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Abayomi Oluyomi, has said the state government has disbursed N1.19 billion in group life and personal accident claims to injured staff and families of deceased staff.

He also said a sum of N5.283 billion was paid in insurance premiums statewide to cover staff, infrastructure, and assets, aside from disbursing Oluyomi stated this at the ongoing ministerial press briefing to mark the second year of the second term of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to Oluyomi, the state within the same period received N290.43 million from insurers for damages to public infrastructure, reinforcing insurance as a key financial risk transfer tool.

The commissioner also stated that the state government ensured timely payment of salaries and pensions, with N67.9 billion paid to 20,956 retirees.

To improve staff output, he said that the state government launched a mentorship programme to nurture young staff, improve ethics, and build a professional workforce.

This, he said, was besides organising statewide capacity-building workshops and training for finance and accounts, as well as procurement officers.

