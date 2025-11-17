Group Life: FG Pays N18bn To Boost Troops’ Welfare

The Federal Government has intensified welfare reforms for serving and retired military personnel, with the payment of N18 billion in Group Life Insurance benefits and the establishment of a Veterans’ Databank and Call Centre.

Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, disclosed this on Wednesday while briefing newsmen on the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day in Abuja.

Badaru said the welfare initiatives formed part of the government’s “Soldier First” policy, aimed at improving morale, living conditions, and medical care for personnel and their families.

He said the new veterans’ databank would ensure efficient management of veteran affairs, while the call centre would provide direct support to retired officers and families of fallen heroes.

The minister also announced plans to review the Nigerian Legion Act to create a Veterans Federation of Nigeria (VFN) that would unify veterans’ welfare and advocacy efforts nationwide.

He added that troops’ welfare packages had been expanded to include the recently introduced Debarment Allowance, enhanced medical coverage through Defence Health Maintenance Limited, and ongoing upgrades of barracks and medical facilities.

According to him, the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) Act 2023 would also strengthen local production of uniforms, equipment, and essential supplies to support troops’ operational and welfare needs.

Badaru unveiled a new initiative tagged Reclaiming the Ungoverned Space for Economic Benefits (RUSEB-P), which will engage retired veterans in securing and rebuilding communities liberated from insurgents through farming, mining, and reconstruction.

He urged Nigerians to honour the sacrifices of service members, saying the welfare of troops and veterans was central to national stability and cohesion. “Those who defend our nation deserve not only our gratitude but our concrete support,” the Minister said.